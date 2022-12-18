Statue of Buddha is highlight of auction

A group of modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy, antique porcelain, coins and Buddha statues will go under the hammer at the 2022 Shanghai Council Autumn Auction on December 23.

The modern ink-wash painting and calligraphy section includes 200 works from Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Wu Changshuo (1844-1927), Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010), all heavyweight names in China's modern art history.

For example, "Pine Tree and Monkey for the Longevity" was created by Zhang Daqian in 1968.

Zhang actually pioneered Chinese splash-color painting around the middle of the 19th century. He used techniques that mix traditional Chinese painting with modern Western elements. These techniques show a balance between modernity and tradition, abstraction and realism.

This piece is of clear provenance and was previously collected by Fu Zaiyuan (1919-2011), a renowned Japanese Chinese entrepreneur. Fu had a close relationship with Zhang Daqian and Qi Baishi as good friends. So Fu, an ardent lover for art, had the advantage of buying a selection of high-quality works from the two masters at that time.

Another highlight of the auction is an antique Buddha statue. Because of its profound cultural meanings, Buddha statues always stand for a spiritual symbol. It culminates the art and cultural forms of Buddhist painting, carving and sutra. Experts sometimes could tell the dynasties of these Buddha statues via their hand postures, cloth and facial expressions.

Exhibition info:

Preview:

Date: December 21-22,10am–6pm

Auction:

Date: December 23, starting at 10am

Venue: Juss Hengshan Hotel

Address: 516 Hengshan Rd

衡山路516号