Artists seeking dreams of sea through painting

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  21:55 UTC+8, 2022-12-18
A dual exhibition featuring nearly 50 canvases created by Chen Xiaosong and Lu Hongliang is underway at Shanghai Jiushi Art Saloon through December 25.
Artists seeking dreams of sea through painting

"All my days are only about you and me" by Lu Hongliang

Artists seeking dreams of sea through painting

"Returning back for a childhood dream" by Lu Hongliang

A dual exhibition featuring nearly 50 canvases by Chen Xiaosong and Lu Hongliang is underway at the Shanghai Jiushi Art Saloon through December 25.

Usually the purpose for a dual exhibition is to mirror a certain connection between the two artists, which could either be theme, concept or material and form.

The connection here is a shared theme – "Seeking Dreams over the Sea," as artists unwittingly choose the same subject of "sea" under their brushstrokes.

Born in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, Chen studied oil painting at East China Normal University. Lu who was born in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, now teaches at Shanghai Normal University.

Perhaps for them, "sea" symbolizes their interpretations toward life and the world, and the depiction of sea reveals their aesthetic taste and pursuit in a lyrical art language.

"This exhibition is a detailed record of how the two artists seek their dreams," said Gong Yunbiao, one of the curators at the exhibition,

"Neither of them was born in Shanghai, yet the starting point for their dreams lies here in this city. One of the Chinese characters of Shanghai stands for sea, another perfect echo to the theme."

Artists seeking dreams of sea through painting

"Green Glow under the Same Sky" by Chen Xiaosong

Artists seeking dreams of sea through painting

"High Trees and Deep Caves" by Chen Xiaosong

The sea under Lu's brushstrokes is more secular and present, as it reminds the viewer of familiar scenes of the beach and the seaside that many have been to, evoking the pleasant memories of vacations.

Chen's "sea" is more distant and poetic. The whole tableau is immersed with tranquility and silence, as if not a sound could be heard except the sea waves.

Obviously Chen refers to some techniques of ancient ink-wash paintings and transforms them into oil on canvas, conjuring up an atmosphere belonging to an ancient bygone era.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 25, 10:30am-6:30pm

Venue: Jiushi Art Salon

Address: 230 Beijing Rd E.

北京东路230号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
