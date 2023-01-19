Free online performances, exhibitions available through Spring Festival

Seven original stage productions, including concerts and dances, will be made available online to give company to Chinese art and culture followers through the Spring Festival.

The high-definition online shows are part of the "Happy Chinese New Year – Pujiang Arts Collection" online performance and exhibition series, which will run through February 5. Those interested can scan the QR codes on the poster below to get access to the programs and their introductions. The service is available in Chinese, English, Russian and Arabic languages.



The performance series will start with the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra's symphonic epic concert "Hero" on Saturday, Chinese New Year's Eve.

Inspired by ancient mythology and stories of contemporary heroes, the concert highlights the richness and diversity of Chinese music, as well as Chinese people's respect for heroic spirit.

The other shows include the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's concert; Shanghai Ballet's modern ballet production "A Sigh of Love;" the Shanghai Conservatory of Music's Symphonic Fantasia "Ode to Ancestors Yan and Huang;" as well as performances by the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra, the Shanghai Dance Theater, and the Shanghai Pops Orchestra.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Art Museum's "Decade Glory of Shanghai" painting exhibition will be made accessible online from January 21 to February 5. Local artists have used their brushes to record the rapid development of their city.

The Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts' 110th anniversary exhibition "All Rivers Flow to the Sea" is also accessible online.

Those interested in Shanghai's history and folk art can watch an 8K documentary "Shanghai Craftsmanship of Hundreds and Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage," and a trailer of "Discovery Shanghai" from January 21 to February 5.

Jointly introduced by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the performance and exhibition series aim to introduce traditional Chinese culture, and the spirit and wisdom of the Chinese people to the world.