Enjoy festival fun with intangible cultural heritages
12:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-22 0
Our reporters went to the Shanghai Arts and Crafts Museum and tried dough figurine making, paper cutting and lantern making with the most skilful craftsmen in the city.
12:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-22 0
Our reporters went to the Shanghai Arts and Crafts Museum and tried dough figurine making, paper cutting and lantern making with the most skilful craftsmen in the city. Come with us to experience the festive flavor through intangible cultural heritages.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports