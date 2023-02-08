﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Immerse yourself in the magic of Dunhuang

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:19 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
The "Meet Dunhuang" exhibition at Meet You Museum allows visitors to virtually explore the city of Dunhuang.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:19 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0

Edited by Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ke Jiayun.

Relive the magic of Dunhuang at the Meet You Museum in Shanghai.

Visitors to the "Meet Dunhuang" exhibition will be taken on a captivating, immersive experience that combines music and painting, sight and sound.

Dunhuang is a synthesis of Eastern and Western civilizations, as well as a perfect fusion of people's inner and exterior essence, vision, and heart.

It also embodies the Belt and Road Initiative's ethos of harmony, diversity and beauty.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through February 26, 2023 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd

Admission: Free entry for children with a height under one meter and elders aged over 70. For others, ticket prices range from 108 to 138 yuan.

Tip: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Belt and Road Initiative
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     