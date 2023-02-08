Immerse yourself in the magic of Dunhuang
Relive the magic of Dunhuang at the Meet You Museum in Shanghai.
Visitors to the "Meet Dunhuang" exhibition will be taken on a captivating, immersive experience that combines music and painting, sight and sound.
Dunhuang is a synthesis of Eastern and Western civilizations, as well as a perfect fusion of people's inner and exterior essence, vision, and heart.
It also embodies the Belt and Road Initiative's ethos of harmony, diversity and beauty.
Exhibition Info:
Date: Through February 26, 2023 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm
Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai
Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd
Admission: Free entry for children with a height under one meter and elders aged over 70. For others, ticket prices range from 108 to 138 yuan.
Tip: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.