Immerse yourself in the magic of Dunhuang

The "Meet Dunhuang" exhibition at Meet You Museum allows visitors to virtually explore the city of Dunhuang.

Relive the magic of Dunhuang at the Meet You Museum in Shanghai.



Visitors to the "Meet Dunhuang" exhibition will be taken on a captivating, immersive experience that combines music and painting, sight and sound.

Dunhuang is a synthesis of Eastern and Western civilizations, as well as a perfect fusion of people's inner and exterior essence, vision, and heart.

It also embodies the Belt and Road Initiative's ethos of harmony, diversity and beauty.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through February 26, 2023 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd

Admission: Free entry for children with a height under one meter and elders aged over 70. For others, ticket prices range from 108 to 138 yuan.

Tip: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.