﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Houshiary's first major museum exhibition in China now underway

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
Veils, membranes and mists are leitmotifs in her work that try to visualize modes of perception, spanning the scientific and the cosmic.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
Houshiary's first major museum exhibition in China now underway
Lisson Gallery

"The Loom of Time" 2021, pigment and pencil on black aquacryl on canvas and aluminum

The first major museum exhibition of Iranian artist Shirazeh Houshiary in China is currently underway at Shanghai's Long Museum West Bund.

The first work that greets visitors is "Breath," a four-channel video. The work depicting hand-drawn animations represents the inhalations and exhalations of vocalists chanting multi-denominational prayers.

"I set out to capture my breath," the artist said in 2000, to "find the essence of my own existence, transcending name, nationality, cultures."

Veils, membranes and mists are leitmotifs in her work that try to visualize modes of perception, spanning the scientific and the cosmic.

Houshiary's first major museum exhibition in China now underway
Lisson Gallery

"Zygote" 2022, pigment and pencil on black aquacryl on canvas and aluminium

Houshiary's first major museum exhibition in China now underway
Lisson Gallery

"Chimera" 2020, pigment and pencil on black aquacryl on canvas and aluminium

Born in Shiraz, Iran, in 1955, Houshiary attended university before moving to London in 1974. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Chelsea School of Art (1979) and lives and works in London.

Since rising to prominence as a sculptor in the 1980s, her practice has swelled to encompass painting, installation, architectural projects and film.

Houshiary's other works presented at the exhibition all date from the last three years, including new organic and architectonic sculpture in glass and aluminium.

The artist's recent paintings include the deep red interior worlds of "Zygote" with the cosmic compositions in green and blue, where her palette mimics nature's elemental force of growth and origin – from algae and blood to air and water.

Her painterly process, developed over her 40-year career, begins by pouring pigment across the canvases before adding layers of inscriptions on top of the sediments and shapes formed by this liquid ground.

On the exhibition's title "Shirazeh Houshiary: Rhizome," which signifies an expanding, never-ending network of roots and possible paths, Houshiary once said "The rhizome is a map. It's a map of life. This mapping is actually what nature does in following various paths and evaluating their potential. So if you can reveal this process of networking and reevaluation at the center of one's own psychology, then you can begin to unveil your own thoughts and all its folds."

Exhibition info:

Date: Through May 7 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5:30pm

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道3398号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     