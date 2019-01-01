'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 2: 好 (hao)

好 (hao) is a very useful word in Chinese and also has a positive meaning. Check out how David BC, an Italian, uses this word.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

好 (hao) is a very useful word in Chinese and also has a positive meaning. It is basically the first word you learn in Chinese when you say 你好 (nihao). Check out how David BC, an Italian, uses this word.

