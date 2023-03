There is a mysterious place called Madeln Museum on Chongming Island. All the artworks here "grow" with nature in the natural setting instead of being placed in white boxes.

Madeln Museum in Luhua Town consists of eight farmhouses near the Huangpu River. The first thematic display here is titled, "We borrow dreams from others like debt." Artworks by 13 artists from various media interact and "grow" with each other.