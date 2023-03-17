﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Cobblers and passers-by: When three is not a crowd

Zhang Ciyun
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
三个臭皮匠，顶个诸葛亮 sān gè chòu pí jiàng, dǐng gè zhū gě liàng / 三人行必有我师 sān rén xíng bì yǒu wǒ shī
Zhang Ciyun
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0

In English, the idiom “three’s a crowd” refers to a third person spoiling the ideal combination of a couple. But in Chinese proverbs, “three” can mean a lot more than three.

We can see that in two oft-quoted Chinese proverbs.

One of the proverbs is sange chou pijiang, dingge Zhuge Liang, or literally “three cobblers, putting their heads together, can be as good as Zhuge Liang.”

The saying has a similar meaning to the English expression “two heads are better than one,” though it seems that in China we need three to do the same job.

Zhuge Liang (AD 181-234) was a famous Chinese statesman, military strategist and prime minister of the State of Shu Han (AD 221-263) during the Three Kingdoms period. He has long been deemed one of the most intelligent men the country has ever produced.

But, according to this proverb, ordinary people can accomplish the same feats as Zhuge Liang if they work together.

The other proverb is about three passers-by.

About 2,500 years ago, Confucius (551-479 BC), one of the best-known philosophers in the world, said: “One out of three random passers-by is bound to be good enough to be my teacher.”

Today, this Confucian quotation has become a common saying to teach modesty and the idea that one should never feel ashamed to learn from an intellectual inferior. In other words, anyone out of a group of people may have something to teach you.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     