'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 17: 每逢佳节倍思亲 (Mei Feng Jia Jie Bei Si Qin)

Why are Chinese people homesick during festivals? This question haunted Lisze Siaw from the Netherlands until she realizes the importance of "family" to Chinese people.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

