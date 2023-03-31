﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Can one weigh sea water with a ladle?

Zhang Ciyun
  16:36 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
First appearances can be deceiving, leading to bad judgment.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:36 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0

There are many stories about the origin of the popular Chinese saying ren buke maoxiang, haishui buke douliang, or literally “a man cannot be judged by his looks just as sea water cannot be weighed by a ladle.”

人不可貌相

rén bù kě mào xiàng

海水不可斗量

hǎi shǔi bù kě dǒu liáng

One of the stories is about a man called Ziyu, who was a student of Chinese philosopher Confucius (551-479 BC). Ziyu had an ugly face, so Confucius didn’t have a good impression of him at first sight and treated him coldly. Soon after, Ziyu left his teacher and returned home to study on his own.

Actually, Ziyu was not only a very diligent student, but also highly talented. A few years later, he became a famous scholar in the regions south of the Yangtze River and had more than 300 students himself.

When Confucius learned of these achievements, he sighed and said: “I judged Ziyu only by his looks, and therein I have lost such a good student.”

From then on, the phrase “don’t judge a person by his looks” has been cited frequently in oral and written Chinese. It means almost the same as English sayings such as “don’t judge a book by its cover” or “clothes don’t make the man.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     