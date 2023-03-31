﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Blindness to mountains' obscures the bigger picture

Zhang Ciyun
  16:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
Opening one’s eyes to look beyond what initially seems obvious.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
'Blindness to mountains' obscures the bigger picture
Li Chaoquan

Taishan, or Mount Tai, is one of the most sacred mountains in China. Nearly every Chinese knows of it, and many have visited it.

The Chinese saying youyan bushi taishan, or “though you have eyes, you don’t recognize Mount Tai,” is often used to describe one who is ignorant.

有眼不识泰山

yǒu yǎn bù shí tài shān

According to folk stories, however, the reference to Taishan here doesn’t mean the sacred mountain, but rather to the name of an ancient bamboo craftsman from the south.

Once, the craftsman traveled north to learn some skills from Lu Ban, a legendary carpenter in Chinese history. But after a time, he failed to make noticeable progress under Lu’s tutorship, so the carpenter asked the craftsman to leave.

A few years later, when Lu made a trip to the south, he was amazed to see some exquisite bamboo products in local markets.

Lu asked locals who was the master craftsman of these products, and they told him that it was none other than Taishan, who once went to the north to learn from him.

Upon hearing this, Lu deeply regretted his failure “to recognize Taishan’s great talent though I have eyes.”

Whether the Taishan proverb refers to the mountain or the craftsman, it is now widely quoted to depict anyone who is too ignorant to recognize a person’s importance or talent.

Another Chinese proverb inspired from mountains comes from a poem by Su Shi, a great poet of the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960-1127).

The two lines, bushi Lushan zhenmianmu, zhiyuan shenzai cishanzhong, literally mean “one can’t see the true image of Lushan because he’s in the mountain himself.” Lushan, or Mount Lu, is a major scenic spot in China.

不识庐山真面目

bù shí lú shān zhēn miàn mù

只缘身在此山中

zhǐ yuán shēn zài cǐ shān zhōng

The saying roughly means the same as “you can’t see the forest for the trees.”

So, the Chinese seem to agree that it’s a bad thing for one to be blind to mountains.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     