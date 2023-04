Boat boxing, a traditional martial art practiced on boats, originated from a military practice of the Eastern Wu Navy. Do you know who is still practicing it today?

Boat boxing, a traditional martial art practiced on boats, originated from the military practice of the Eastern Wu Navy. It not only inherits the movements of Southern Fist, but also accommodates the rolling of boats on the water. It requires the movements of the martial artists to be light, steady and fast in the narrow spaces.

Here is the story of a third-generation inheritor of boat boxing – Jiang Chunmin.