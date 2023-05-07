﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-07       0
A Yueju Opera experience workshop for 7 foreign families from 11 countries, provides insights into the art form's origin, development, and representative plays.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-07       0
Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Yueju Opera experience workshop on Sunday attracts foreign expats families from 11 countries.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Expats clad in traditional costumes of Yueju Opera pose on the stage.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop

An Expat clad in traditional costumes of Yueju Opera poses on the stage.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cute kids at the workshop.

Seven expat families from 11 countries including Italy, UK, Mexico, Nepal and the Netherlands experienced the romance, elegance and distinctive charm of traditional Chinese theater on Sunday.

The Yueju Opera experience workshop, organized by City News Service and supported by Shanghai Yueju Opera Company, provided foreigners insights into the art form's origin, vocal development and representative plays like "The Butterfly Lovers" and "A Dream of Red Mansions."

Originated in Shengzhou, Zhejiang Province, around 1906, Yueju Opera is one of China's most popular operas in terms of its sweet lyrics, beautiful and soft tunes, and gentle performing style.

With influences from drama and film, the stage art has grown and flourished in Shanghai since 1917.

On Sunday's workshop, Yueju Opera performers Li Xudan, Shen Xinwen and Shen Yan staged original Yueju Opera ballads "Far Far Away Is the Altair" and "The Guest Comes from a Distant Quarter" for expats.

They also taught expats how to perform varied feelings and scenarios on stage through footwork and body postures.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shen Xinwen (left) and Li Xudan perform original Yueju Opera ballads.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign friends are encouraged to depict varied scenes on stage through body postures.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yueju Opera actress Shen Yan (left) is demonstrating "orchid fingers."

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign expats delightfully join Yueju Opera actress to perform varied feelings and scenarios.

With the help of circular fans and water sleeves, expats delightfully joined actors to depict scenes like going shopping, going traveling and the feeling of a little chilly in winter.

They also had a try of Yueju Opera's make-up and costumes to learn more about the theater.

Veteran actress Shen Xinwen is also Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's promotional ambassador.

"Over the years, our company has been dedicated to aesthetic education among students, expats, community residents, white-collar workers and so on," Shen said. "We have diverse programs on offer to ignite the enthusiasm of people in Yueju Opera."

Ashish Maskay, a surgeon from Nepal and founder of Bloodline, took his family to the workshop and all of them enjoyed it so much.

"We love traditional Chinese culture and we are always fascinated with Chinese opera," he said. "It is very amazing to take part in it as actors. Yueju Opera's make-up is so nice and China is very rich in culture and art."

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreigners has a lot of fun at the workshop.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreigners has a lot of fun at the workshop.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An expat has a try of Yueju Opera's make-up.

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An expat has a try of Yueju Opera's make-up.

Carlo Capotosti, from Italy, used to learn some basic skills of Peking Opera. Vivid stories about the origin and development of Yueju Opera which were narrated at the workshop interested him a lot.

James Bagnall, from UK, said that he learned a lot of knowledge about the artistic Yueju Opera, and he is very willing to introduce traditional Chinese operas to his friends, and his young son first of all.

On occasions of traditional Chinese festivals, Shanghai Yueju Opera Company usually hosts theme workshops for people to get close to the charm of this intangible cultural heritage.

Han Lei, an official from the company noted that they will spare no effort in the inheritance of the art, aimed to develop a successful example of cultural confidence in Shanghai.

"We will introduce the time-honored art to more colleges and schools," said Han. "In the near future, we will provide Yueju Opera training workshops for children. We will also join hands with local theaters to organize vivid and diverse programs like summer camps to bring more vitality and fun to the art."

Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Yueju Opera comes to life for Shanghai expats in City News Service workshop
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In May, the company will also present classic plays at local theaters. As follows are the performance information.

"The Jade Hairpin" ( a special performance for Mother's Day)

Date: May 14, 7:15pm

Venue: the Great Theater of China, 704 Niuzhuang Rd.



"A Gentleman in Flowers"

Date: May 25, 7:15pm



"The Pearl Pagoda"

Date: May 26, 7:15pm



"The Butterfly Lovers"

Date: May 27, 7:15pm



Venue: Wanping Theater, 859 Zhongshan Rd S2

City News Service will be hosting a range of different events and workshops similar to this one. Leave us a message to sign up for the next one, so you can truly experience the vibrant atmosphere of Shanghai and meet more friends from different nationalities who are living a wonderful life here.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     