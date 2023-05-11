Christie's Auction House previews its spring highlights in Shanghai

Highlights from the 2023 Christie's Hong Kong Spring Auction will be on display in Shanghai this weekend, with rare art, classical relics and luxury accessories all on auction.

The items vary from ancient Chinese paintings, calligraphy, Chinese modern artwork, art from the 20th and 21st centuries, jewelry, luxury watches and handbags.

In the section "An Exceptional Showcase of Timeless Masterpieces from Classical to Modern and Contemporary Eras," around 240 artworks encompassing diverse subjects and artistic styles will go under the hammer in Hong Kong from May 24 to June 1.

Fresh to the market, "Ancient Temple in Misty Mountain" by Zhang Daqian (1899-1983) is estimated to be worth between US$1.9 million and US$3.2 million, with a clear provenance from the Wang Shih-Chieh Family collection. Wang Shih-Chieh (1891-1981) was a well-known collector of modern Chinese paintings and calligraphy. He previously owed "The Cold Food Observance" by Su Shi (1037-1011), which is now in the permanent collection of the Taipei Palace Museum.

Zhang actually pioneered Chinese splash-color painting around the middle of the 19th century. He used techniques that mix traditional Chinese painting with modern Western elements. These techniques show a balance between modernity and tradition, abstraction and realism.

Another highlight at the Christie's Hong Kong Spring Auction goes to the "Rare and Exquisite Handbags & Accessories."

Following the growing market appetite in recent seasons, Christie's Hong Kong also presents a selection of 210 handbags and accessories. With prices ranging from HK$12,000 (US$1,531) to HK$2.2 million, these lots will be offered at a live auction on May 25 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Shanghai Preview:



Date: May 13-14, 10am-6pm

Venue: Christie's Shanghai Space

Address: 4/F, Bund One, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路1号4楼

Hong Kong Auction:

Date: May 24-June 1

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center

Address: 1 Harbour Rd, Wanchai, Hong Kong

香港湾仔博览道1号