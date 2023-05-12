﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The drawbacks of distant relatives and distant water

Zhang Ciyun
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Close neighbors are more invaluable than faraway kin.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0

Both in Chinese and English, we find similar sayings about close neighbors and distant relatives.

One Chinese proverb says yuanqin buru jinlin, or literally “a neighbor close by is better than a family far away.” In English, people might say: “Better is a neighbor that is near than a brother far off.”

远亲不如近邻

yuǎn qīn bù rú jìn lín

The Chinese expression was first uttered by Qin Jianfu, a dramatist of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), and later quoted in China’s classic novel “Outlaws of the Marsh.”

In fact, the Chinese have a much older expression in the same vein, but from a different angle.

This old saying reads yuanshui jiubuliao jinhuo, which translates directly as “distant water cannot put out a nearby fire.”

远水救不了近火

yuǎn shuǐ jiù bù liǎo jìn huǒ

This phrase comes from one of the most important philosophical classics in ancient China, written by Han Feizi during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC).

In his eponymous book, Han quotes someone saying: “If there is a fire, the water is to be taken from the sea. Although there is a lot of water in the sea, the fire will not be extinguished. The water far away cannot put out the fire nearby.”

The above two Chinese proverbs tell us we should build close relationships with neighbors and hoard some vital resources in case of emergencies that require timely response.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     