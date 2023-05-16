Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading

A series of art and reading activities have been launched at the east branch of the Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area.

A series of art and reading activities have been launched at the east branch of the Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area in a cooperation between the library and Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading and enrich people's reading experiences.



One of the activities on the agenda is a two-month art exhibition featuring nearly 200 artworks in a range of genres that were created by over 50 illustrators based on Pokémon cards. The exhibition opened on Monday.

The exhibition also includes art installations and interactive reading experiences, which merge reading, appreciation, learning and exploration experiences.

An interactive workshop for families with children was also launched as part of the cooperation at the same time and will run for a year. Centering on topics such as art enlightenment and traditional Chinese culture, it aims to inspire children's interest in reading and promote the popularization of art, science and culture in reading.

With the theme of the first season being intangible cultural heritage, Zhang Shujia, a third-generation inheritor of dough modeling, has cleverly blended Pokémon figures with the traditional technique of Chinese dough modeling, aiming to raise public awareness on traditional Chinese culture and cultivate children's observation and innovation capabilities.

The activities are open to the public with an application available on the WeChat mini program of the library.

It is an innovative approach to promote reading among the public, the library said.

"Via the cross-industry cooperation, we hope to explore the infinite possibilities of reading," said Xia Lei, director of the reading promotion center of the Shanghai Library.

"Pokémon is popular and the cooperation will help trigger interest in reading among the young generation, generating a spark with Chinese elements like intangible cultural heritage blended in," she added.