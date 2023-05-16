﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2023-05-16       0
A series of art and reading activities have been launched at the east branch of the Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2023-05-16       0
Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading
Ti Gong

Pokémon characters appear at the east branch of the Shanghai Library.

A series of art and reading activities have been launched at the east branch of the Shanghai Library in the Pudong New Area in a cooperation between the library and Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading and enrich people's reading experiences.

One of the activities on the agenda is a two-month art exhibition featuring nearly 200 artworks in a range of genres that were created by over 50 illustrators based on Pokémon cards. The exhibition opened on Monday.

Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading
Ti Gong

A Pokémon character on display was made using traditional Chinese dough modeling techniques.

The exhibition also includes art installations and interactive reading experiences, which merge reading, appreciation, learning and exploration experiences.

An interactive workshop for families with children was also launched as part of the cooperation at the same time and will run for a year. Centering on topics such as art enlightenment and traditional Chinese culture, it aims to inspire children's interest in reading and promote the popularization of art, science and culture in reading.

Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading
Ti Gong

Fifty illustrators have contributed to teh exhibition.

With the theme of the first season being intangible cultural heritage, Zhang Shujia, a third-generation inheritor of dough modeling, has cleverly blended Pokémon figures with the traditional technique of Chinese dough modeling, aiming to raise public awareness on traditional Chinese culture and cultivate children's observation and innovation capabilities.

The activities are open to the public with an application available on the WeChat mini program of the library.

Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading
Ti Gong

Pokémon characters feature in a installation outside the library.

It is an innovative approach to promote reading among the public, the library said.

"Via the cross-industry cooperation, we hope to explore the infinite possibilities of reading," said Xia Lei, director of the reading promotion center of the Shanghai Library.

"Pokémon is popular and the cooperation will help trigger interest in reading among the young generation, generating a spark with Chinese elements like intangible cultural heritage blended in," she added.

Library joins with Pokémon Shanghai to promote reading
Ti Gong

A close-up shows a detail of an installation outside the library.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     