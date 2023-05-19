﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

An inch in time as the clock ticks

Zhang Ciyun
  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
You can make up for lost fortune, but you can’t make up for lost time.
Zhang Ciyun
  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
An inch in time as the clock ticks
Li Chaoquan

How to measure time? Of course, most people would reply that it’s done by the year, month, week, day, hour, minute and second, depending on the span of time you want to measure.

But Chinese people might tell you that time should be measured by units of length, such as inches.

More than 8,000 years ago, a legendary Chinese cultural hero and sage named Fuxi, who authored “I Ching,” or the “Book of Changes,” invented a very simple instrument to measure time.

He planted a rod perpendicular to the ground, then measured the length of its shadow on a plane surface under sunlight to calculate the time.

In the 7th century BC in China, this rod evolved into guibiao or a “gnomon” — that part of a sundial that casts a shadow. This helped the ancient Chinese to determine the dates of the summer and winter solstices and vernal and autumnal equinoxes.

Today, clock or electronic displays of time are ubiquitous, but many Chinese people still use inches when they talk about time.

For example, they often say yicun guangyin yicunjin, cunjin nanmai cunguangyin, which means “an inch of time is an inch of gold, yet an inch of gold can’t buy that inch of time.”

一寸光阴一寸金

yī cùn guāng yīn yī cùn jīn

寸金难买寸光阴

cùn jīn nán mǎi cùn guāng yīn

This saying emphasizes that one should not waste time — if one spends all his money, he can always go out and earn it back, but there’s no way to get back lost time.

This Chinese proverb is akin to the English saying: “Time equals money, but money does not equal time.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     