﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Ulterior motives: The drinker's heart is not in the cup

Zhang Ciyun
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-26       0
The moral is don’t take anyone or anything at face value.
Zhang Ciyun
  17:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-26       0
Ulterior motives: The drinker's heart is not in the cup
Li Chaoquan

Ouyang Xiu (1007-1072) was a famous historian, calligrapher, essayist, poet and politician of the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960-1127).

He came from a relatively poor family, and his mother was responsible for most of his early education. The family could not afford brush pens and paper, so his mother taught young Ouyang to write in dirt with a reed stalk.

But Ouyang was a very diligent student with a strong memory, and he went on to become a self-taught scholar.

At the age of 22, he passed the jinshi degree exam. Jinshi, or the “presented scholar,” was the highest degree in the imperial examination — a feat which paved the way for him to pursue a career in officialdom.

He served in several government offices, but he also spent a lot of time writing.

He was an ardent advocate of the Classic Prose Movement, promoting clarity and precision rather than florid writing and rigid structure.

One of Ouyang’s most famous prose works is zuiwengting ji, or “An Account of the Old Drinker’s Pavilion.”

Deemed by many as one of the best pieces of Chinese travel writings, the work describes the author’s joyful but relaxed feelings while drinking in a pavilion, which still stands near the city of Chuzhou in east China’s Anhui Province.

In the text, he says zuiweng zhiyi buzaijiu, zaihu shanshui zhijian ye, which means “the old drinker’s interest is not in the cup, but in the surrounding mountains and rivers.”

醉翁之意不在酒

zuì wēng zhī yì bù zài jiǔ

Later, the first half of the sentence — zuiweng zhiyi buzaijiu — was turned into a popular Chinese idiom. It’s often quoted to describe someone with an ulterior motive. It may also be seen as a warning not to take people or anything at face value.

This Chinese saying is akin to the Danish proverb: “Many kiss the baby for the nurse’s sake.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     