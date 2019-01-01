'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 14: 欣欣向荣 (xin xin xiang rong)

Steve Bourne loves how Chinese idioms capture the beauty of life. His favorite Chinese idiom not only is widely used but also inspires his Chinese name.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Steve Bourne loves how Chinese idioms capture the beauty of life. His favorite Chinese idiom, which means flourishing in English, not only is widely used but also inspires his Chinese name.

