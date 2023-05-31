Affordable Art Fair Shanghai: a gateway to art collecting

Affordable Art Fair, a globally recognized art fair brand founded by Will Ramsay in London in 1999, is set to launch its first edition in Shanghai from June 8 to 11.

Affordable Art Fair, a globally recognized art fair brand founded by Will Ramsay in London in 1999, is set to launch its first edition in Shanghai from June 8 to 11, marking its 11th stop in the global agenda. The fair has decided to enter Chinese mainland this year from Shanghai, a city with a sophisticated commercial base and lifestyle aesthetic.

The inaugural edition will take place at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, featuring over 40 domestic and international galleries, with more than 1,000 artworks.

With a commitment to making art collecting accessible, the fair emphasizes clear pricing, allowing art enthusiasts to explore and transform into new collectors. Each artwork on display is marked with edition numbers, signed, or certified, providing visitors with precise price under 100,000 yuan (US$14,076) and the assurance of an asset worthy of long-term possession.

Additionally, art lovers can expect a diverse range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, installation and new media.

The Affordable Art Fair Shanghai goes beyond being a mere exhibition. It offers a range of on-site interactions and special programs designed to engage and educate visitors. These include guided tours, art consultations, themed talks and art packaging services, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive experience for art enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the fair is the special projects that showcase the future of contemporary art. Notable installations include an interactive installation by contemporary artist Zhang Ding, a Young Talent Program curated by You Yang, and an exhibition by Amsterdam-based graffiti artist Selwyn Senatori.

These projects, along with others, reflect a people-oriented approach to art, bridging the gap between academic and business values.

In its 10th year in the Asia-Pacific region, Affordable Art Fair continues to expand its reach and impact. The Shanghai edition aims to open the doorway to art collecting for global audiences, fostering cross-cultural engagement and creating a platform where emerging talents and established art masters can inspire one another.

Exhibition info:

Date: June 8-June 11



Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center

Website: www.affordableartfair.com/shanghai

WeChat account: Affordable Art Fair 冉起当代

WeChat mini-program: 冉起当代艺术博览会

Instagram: affordableartfairshanghai

Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M.

延安中路1000号