﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Grand Theater to celebrate 25th birthday

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0
The landmark theater, opened in 1998 at downtown People's Square, is celebrating its 25th birthday on August 27.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0

The Shanghai Grand Theater is warming up for its 25th birthday with an exhibition and the restoration of its mural painting "The Goddess of Art."

The landmark theater, opened in 1998 at downtown People's Square, is celebrating its 25th birthday on August 27.

Chinese-American painter Ding Shaoguang created "The Goddess of Art" for the opening of the theater in 1998, and the painting has been stored in the Grand Theater's collection hall since 2002.

Shanghai Grand Theater to celebrate 25th birthday
Ti Gong

The mural painting "The Goddess of Art" will be reproduced and placed in the Grand Theater's entrance hall.

To celebrate the 25th birthday, the Shanghai Grand Theater is creating a replica of the 6.4m x 4.4m mural painting, which will be placed in the entrance hall. The original work will continue to be kept under constant temperature in the theater's collection hall, which opens to the public only on special occasions.

"The Goddess of Art" was inspired by the Flying Apsaras of the Northern Wei Dynasty (AD386-534). The theater is collaborating with the Shanghai Animation Film Studio on a short animation of the painting to better introduce it to the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the theater's construction history and memorable moments are told in an exhibition on its second floor, which is open to audience on performance days.

The theater's construction history and memorable moments are told in an exhibition.

The Shanghai Grand Theater's program list for June and July covers dance, drama, concerts and traditional opera.

The Chinese adaptation of American playwright Arthur Miller's "The Price" will make its Shanghai debut there from June 20 to 23.

The National Ballet of China's "Dream of the Red Chamber" will also be performed for Shanghai audiences for the first time from June 3 through July 1.

A recital by trumpet player Guo Xiang has been scheduled on June 30. The Shanghai Philharmonic Symphony's closing concert of the season will be held on July 16.

Shanghai Grand Theater's program list for June and July covers dance, drama, concerts and traditional opera.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     