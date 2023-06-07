Shanghai Grand Theater to celebrate 25th birthday

The landmark theater, opened in 1998 at downtown People's Square, is celebrating its 25th birthday on August 27.

The Shanghai Grand Theater is warming up for its 25th birthday with an exhibition and the restoration of its mural painting "The Goddess of Art."

The landmark theater, opened in 1998 at downtown People's Square, is celebrating its 25th birthday on August 27.

Chinese-American painter Ding Shaoguang created "The Goddess of Art" for the opening of the theater in 1998, and the painting has been stored in the Grand Theater's collection hall since 2002.

Ti Gong

To celebrate the 25th birthday, the Shanghai Grand Theater is creating a replica of the 6.4m x 4.4m mural painting, which will be placed in the entrance hall. The original work will continue to be kept under constant temperature in the theater's collection hall, which opens to the public only on special occasions.

"The Goddess of Art" was inspired by the Flying Apsaras of the Northern Wei Dynasty (AD386-534). The theater is collaborating with the Shanghai Animation Film Studio on a short animation of the painting to better introduce it to the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the theater's construction history and memorable moments are told in an exhibition on its second floor, which is open to audience on performance days.

The Shanghai Grand Theater's program list for June and July covers dance, drama, concerts and traditional opera.

The Chinese adaptation of American playwright Arthur Miller's "The Price" will make its Shanghai debut there from June 20 to 23.

The National Ballet of China's "Dream of the Red Chamber" will also be performed for Shanghai audiences for the first time from June 3 through July 1.

A recital by trumpet player Guo Xiang has been scheduled on June 30. The Shanghai Philharmonic Symphony's closing concert of the season will be held on July 16.