'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 16: 人山人海 (ren shan ren hai)

The Dragon Boat Festival is coming soon. When we think of holidays, do crowded tourist sites come to mind? The Chinese idiom "人山人海" is a perfect phrase to describe such situations.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Dragon Boat Festival is coming soon, followed by the two-month summer vacation, as well as the eight-day holiday for Mid-Autumn Day and Chinese National Day.

When we think of holidays, do crowded tourist sites come to mind? The Chinese idiom "人山人海" (rén shān rén hǎi) is a perfect phrase to describe such situations. It literally means "people mountain people sea," clearly illustrating the idea of huge crowds. Meilin, from the US, will explain this idiom for us.



Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.