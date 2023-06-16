﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

A newborn calf fears nothing, not even a tiger

Zhang Ciyun
  15:26 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
Ignorance is bliss when facing adversity; determination can make us brave.
Zhang Ciyun
  15:26 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
A newborn calf fears nothing, not even a tiger
Li Chaoquan

It’s quite true that anybody with a modicum of intelligence knows by instinct to be afraid of large, dangerous animals such as tigers.

But two common Chinese idioms tell us that there are two things in the world that can give even an unarmed person the courage to confront a tiger head-on.

The two magic weapons are firm determination and total ignorance.

One of the idioms is mingzhi shanyouhu, pianxiang hushanxing, or literally “clearly knowing there are tigers there, yet willfully going into the mountains.”

明知山有虎，偏向虎山行

míng zhī shān yǒu hǔ, piān xiàng hǔ shān xíng

Figuratively, it means trying to achieve one’s goals by braving all dangers or difficulties. It may also mean that one should be determined to carry out a decision even when he knows it’s a wrong choice.

The saying comes from “Notes of the Thatched Abode of Close Observations” by Ji Yun (1724-1805), also known as Ji Xiaolan, who was an influential, eloquent scholar of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Many of his witty, humorous anecdotes have been adapted into a very popular TV series shown in China and neighboring regions.

The other Chinese idiom says chusheng niudu bupahu, which translates literally as “a newborn calf fears no tiger.”

初生牛犊不怕虎

chū shēng niú dú bù pà hǔ

This expression may sound a bit like the English proverb “fools rush in where angels fear to tread,” or phrases such as “they who know nothing, fear nothing” and “the more wit, the less courage.”

However, today, Chinese people often quote this newborn calf idiom in a more positive sense, describing how young, inexperienced people dare to do anything with little doubts or concerns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     