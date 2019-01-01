'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 19: 奥利给 (Ao Li Gei)

Robert Vicencio, an Australian who has been residing in Shanghai for 18 years, prefers to use a Chinese term to uplift his spirits.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

People often use the phrase "come on" to encourage themselves or others. However, for Robert Vicencio, an Australian who has been residing in Shanghai for 18 years, he prefers to use a Chinese term to uplift his spirits.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.