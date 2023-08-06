A journey into the New Oriental Chinese Music Scene

In a realm where melodies intertwined with ancient tales, I found myself enchanted by the captivating "New Oriental Chinese Music Scene" at the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall.

In a realm where melodies intertwined with ancient tales, I found myself enchanted by the captivating "New Oriental Chinese Music Scene" at the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall, thanks to the invitation from the "Shanghai Through My Eyes" Club.

I love music. I really do! I listen to music all the time. At home, I turn on classical music. Try it! It gives some special charm to your space and even makes it more spacious.

Until the moment I visited a concert, I knew nothing about traditional Chinese folk music. That performance gave me an opportunity to discover new composers and immerse myself in the world of Chinese music. From the very first note to the final crescendo, it was a symphony of wonders that left me utterly spellbound.

Arina Yakupova

The night began with "Essence of the Past" adapted from "The Divine Time" by Qu Xiaosong.

It is a composition that whispered secrets of long-lost dynasties. It was as if the music had opened a time portal, carrying me back to an era of emperors and warriors, where the past and present coalesced in harmonious unity.

Next came "The Path of Water" by Huang Ke, a soul-soothing melody that flowed with gentle grace.

Its serenity washed over me like a refreshing breeze, as I envisioned a tranquil river snaking through lush landscapes, washing away all worries in its wake.

Arina Yakupova

Then, there was a wow effect with djembe and tom-tom. The artists used these instruments to play "The Dance of Fire" by Huang Lei. It was about to set the stage ablaze! With fiery intensity, the music blazed like a raging inferno, igniting my spirit with its passion and energy. I felt the flames of creativity dance within me, as if I were an artist wielding colors on a canvas.

Wang Yunfei's "Landscape" painted a musical masterpiece of breathtaking vistas, with each note crafting stunning panoramas before my eyes. It was like wandering through a gallery of nature's wonders, where music became the paintbrush and I, the spectator.

Then I got an unexpected surprise. "Flying Bees" by Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov being adopted with traditional Chinese instruments – erhu, shaoqin, ruan, and sheng. Oh, what a delightful fusion it was! - a new sound of a melody familiar to me from childhood.

Arina Yakupova

Jiang Ying swept me off my feet. It was a breathtaking caravan through vast deserts and bustling marketplaces, a musical odyssey connecting ancient civilizations across time and space.

As the final note resonated through the concert hall, the audience erupted in applause.

The "New Oriental Chinese Music Scene" had gifted us an experience that was a kaleidoscope of emotions, a tapestry of narratives woven with skilful artistry. It was a night to cherish, an ode to the universal language of music that unites us all!