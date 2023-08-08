﻿
Exhibition throws light on Shu Kingdom, including Sanxingdui Ruins

Li Qian
Li Qian Yu Tong
  16:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-08
An exhibition on the Sanxingdui Ruins, which are located in Sichuan Province and date back at least 4,800 years to the Shu Kingdom, is currently ongoing in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The exhibition provides a 30-minute immersive excursion back to the ancient Shu civilization.

Shanghai is hosting an exhibition on Sanxingdui Ruins, which are in Sichuan Province and date back at least 4,800 years to the Shu Kingdom.

It is one of the most significant finds in the history of archaeology in the 20th century.

The "Meet Ancient Shu" exhibition features replicas of relics, including the sacred bronze tree, the bronze head with a gold mask, and the gigantic bronze mask.

It also provides a 30-minute immersive excursion back to the ancient Shu civilization through digital light and shadow display, as well as an interactive experience in which guests can construct their own virtual image of an ancient Shu individual via fixed-point recognition.

The exhibition is open until December 6.

Ti Gong

The replica of the bronze head with a gold mask is on display.

If you go:

Exhibition Date: Through December 6

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd, Jing'an District

静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Free entry for children under one meter and elders over 70. Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum" WeChat mini program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Top ﻿
     