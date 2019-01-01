'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 24: 塞翁失马,焉知非福 (Sai Weng Shi Ma, Yan Zhi Fei Fu)

As Oliver Hassan immerses himself in Chinese society, he gains a distinctive perspective on Chinese culture. Check out how he introduces this famous Chinese idiom.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Oliver Hassan, from the UK, is currently pursuing his studies in Chinese language and culture at Beijing Normal University. As he immerses himself in Chinese society and interacts with the people here, he gains a distinctive perspective on Chinese culture. Check out how he introduces this famous Chinese idiom.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.