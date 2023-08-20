﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Dance center's biennale gives stage to young creators

Four contemporary works by young creators are presented during Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's Dance Out of The Box China Contemporary Dance Biennale.
Shanghai International Dance Center Theater is staging four contemporary works by young creators during the Dance Out of The Box China Contemporary Dance Biennale, which kicked off over the weekend.

The theater alternately organizes the biennale and a dance festival during which cutting-edge contemporary works by overseas artists are gathered. The biennale aims to provide stage to young Chinese choreographers and their experimental works, and help them reach world's audience.

The opening show of this year's biennale "Shoulder Hug. Dance. Hug Shoulder" was performed at the theater.

Dance center's biennale gives stage to young creators
Ti Gong

Audiences were invited onto the stage in "Shoulder Hug. Dance. Hug Shoulder," the opening show of the biennale.

Presented by a group of performers with varying degrees of disabilities, the work is based on the special creators' observation of life, explaining their understanding of the relation between individual and community.

Audiences were invited onto the stage to learn sign language, to communicate and interact with the performers.

The other three works are "A Flexitarian," "Talking Body," and "Silent Flight."

Monologue "A Flexitarian" stars choreographer and dancer Jiang Fan, who plays the role of a lonely woman Hu Douzi who lives in Shanghai. The work explores Hu's eagerness for spiritual independence and diversity in life, as well as a middle-aged woman's anxiety when facing bias from the society and the balance between family, friendship, freedom and responsibility.

Dance center's biennale gives stage to young creators
Ti Gong

Monologue "A Flexitarian" stars choreographer and dancer Jiang Fan.

"Talking Body" consists of two dance pieces "Chasms" and "Truth" produced by D.LAB Dance.

"Chasms" is choreographed by Wang Jianhui, a former dancer of Dutch Dance Theater, who is now a member of Israeli Batsheva Dance Company. Five female dancers make their voice heard from the chasms, declaring their subjectivity with their bodies.

"Truth" is a creation by former Xiexin Dance Theater dancer Shu Yaohui. Instead of debating about the reality and the virtuality of the world, the creator thinks it's more meaningful to grasp the present.

In "Silent Flight," choreographer and artist NiNi Dongnier is triggered by her homesickness, integrating natural phenomenon, animal, human manner, intimate emotions and the universe on stage, inviting audience for a meditation.

Apart from dance performances, the biennale also involves physical workshops, a market, as well as forums opening to the public.

Performance info:

A Flexitarian

Dates: August 22-23, 7:30pm

Tickets: 160-220 yuan

Talking Body

Dates: August 24-25, 7:30pm

Tickets:80-580 yuan

Silent Flight

Dates: April 26, 7:30pm, April 27, 2pm

Tickets: 280yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
