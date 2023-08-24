﻿
Tea fair offers a tea break for everyone

The Shanghai Tea Ware and Aesthetics Design Week and the Fenghuang Dancong Tea Culture Festival both opened on Thursday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.
Ti Gong

A display of a tea set is part of the event.

The Shanghai Tea Ware and Aesthetics Design Week kicked off in the Pudong New Area on Thursday, featuring the display of exquisite clay pots, tea sets, tea-related costumes, and other handicrafts connected with the beverage to promote traditional Chinese tea culture.

As part of the 3rd China Tea Fair Shanghai, held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the design week also exhibits refined porcelain work from China's "porcelain capital" of Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, and kilns.

A replica of teahouse at the event
Ti Gong

A replica of teahouse at the event

Activities, from tea sampling to the display of rubbings of oracle bone script on the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, are being held as well.

The display area replicates the scenery of lush bamboo forests with gurgling streams.

Visitors are invited to experience the fun of perfumed sachet making and the art of cultural relics restoration during the design week.

They can also learn about the evolution of Chinese tea ware and the cultures of China's Northern and Southern dynasties (AD 420-589) and the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

A woman performs a tea ceremony.
Ti Gong

A woman performs a tea ceremony.

The Fenghuang Dancong Tea Culture Festival opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center at the same time.

Fenghuang Dancong, a type of oolong tea, has a history of more than 900 years and originates from Chaozhou City, in southern Guangdong Province.

The tea fair, a four-day feast for tea sippers, has 1,800 booths and brings together nearly 70 famous tea production bases from across the nation.

Covering 36,000 square meters, it comprises 10 exhibition areas featuring various teas including white, Pu'er, red, green and black.

A display of delicate tea cups is shown at the event.
Ti Gong

A display of delicate tea cups is shown at the event.

One of the display areas highlights the tea culture of the Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties.

About 20 activities celebrating traditional Chinese culture, blending guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) performances, calligraphy, poetry and tea elements will be held during the fair.

A forum on tea culture and several tea art competitions are also scheduled to promote the development of China's tea industry and culture.

The fair had been suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign guests attend tea-related activities.
Ti Gong

Foreign guests attend tea-related activities.

Event info:

Date: August 24-27, 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: H1 and H2 pavilions, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区国展路1099号

A glimpse is given into the display.
Ti Gong

A glimpse is given into the display.



Tea cups are displayed.
Ti Gong

Tea cups are displayed.

The event draws many visitors.
Ti Gong

The event draws many visitors.

Delicate tea ware is on display.
Ti Gong

Delicate tea ware is on display.

Pudong New Area
Pudong
