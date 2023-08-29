Yushan Gathering inspires exhibition at Liu Haisu Art Museum

"Special Exhibition of Yushan Gathering (second round)," organized by the Liu Haisu Art Museum and Kunshan Hou Beiren Art Museum, is showing through September 17.

In ancient China, it was a tradition for scholars and literati to attend gatherings in private gardens where they wrote and recited poems, discussed academic issues, and created paintings.

The Yushan Gathering in Bacheng Town of Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, was the biggest cultural gathering during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), held more than 100 times over about 13 years.

"Special Exhibition of Yushan Gathering (second round)," organized by the Liu Haisu Art Museum and Kunshan Hou Beiren Art Museum, is showing at the Liu Haisu Art Museum in Shanghai through September 17.

The exhibition is divided into two parts: banquets and music.

Inspired by the "Collection of Dietary Systems of Yunlin Hall" written by Ni Zan (1306-1374) and the "Collection of Poems of the Yushan Gatherings," the exhibition features 90 related works created by contemporary artists. They elaborate on the cultural value and contribution of the Yushan Gathering in the formation and development of culture in Jiangnan (region in south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

It is estimated that about 140 cultural figures participated in the Yushan Gathering, including poets, writers, scholars, calligraphers, and painters, such as Ni Zan and other cultural giants of the time. The literati took pleasure in feasting among the mountains and waters, and left a large number of artistic masterpieces through the mediums of poems and songs.

In addition to figures, paintings, calligraphy, poems, and ancient books related to the Yushan Gathering, the exhibition extends the artistic presentation of banquets and music.

Under the themes, each art museum selected works from its own collection related to flowers, fruit and vegetables, delicious cuisine, and music, giving a flavor of ordinary to the exhibition hall.

Date: Through September 17 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address:1609 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路1609号