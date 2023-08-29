'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 27: 努力学习,天天向上 (Nu Li Xue Xi, Tian Tian Xiang Shang)

When Ooppa came to Shanghai to study as an international student at Fudan University, she gradually learned the deeper meaning of the phrase

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

In the impression of Bilibili uploader Ooppa, Chinese people have always been famous for their diligence and studiousness. When she came to Shanghai to study as an international student at Fudan University, she gradually learned the deeper meaning of the phrase "study hard and make progress every day." It inspired her to challenge herself and find a path to a more successful life.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.