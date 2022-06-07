'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 30: 文房四宝 (Wen Fang Si Bao)

The Chinese proverb means the four treasures of the study. For Korinna from Hungary, the four treasures are paths on which she can get closer to Chinese culture.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Chinese proverb "文房四宝" means the four treasures of the study. It involves brush, ink, paper and inkstone. For Korinna from Hungary, these symbolize beauty, elegance, tradition and balance. These are paths on which she can get closer to Chinese culture.

