Joint exhibition on paper at Hanshan Art Museum

The duo exhibition "Sur Papier" by Chinese artist Jiang Zhuqing and Swiss artist Francine Mury is showing at the Hanshan Art Museum in neighboring Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, through November 19.

"Sur Papier" is French for "on paper."

With the support of Pro Helvetia Shanghai and the Swiss Art Council, the touring exhibition was previously shown at Lugano Museum in Italy and Nachatia Museum of Culture and History in Switzerland in 2021.

The exhibition presents a novel and fresh visual feast of contemporary ink painting, integrating paper and ink painting from the perspective of cultural differences between East and West.

Jiang, a professor of the Painting Department of the Academy of Fine Arts at Tsinghua University, and the Swiss artist launched a joint project, "One Leaf One World," in 2017.

China was the country that invented paper, and papermaking was one of the "Four Great Inventions" in ancient China.

The two artists conducted residency visits in China, Switzerland and Italy. The core of the project is the traditional paper media, and the artist traces the birthplaces of paper, such as Jingxian County, Anhui Province.

In the context of social and cultural conflict and integration, the exhibition tries to explore the possibilities of recreating contemporary ink painting images via Chinese art paper in the contemporary context.

"Through these works, I hope to encourage the viewers to re-ponder our civilization and spiritual connotation," Jiang said. "Cultures might differ, yet human nature is almost the same."

The documentary "Sur Papier" about the cooperation between Jiang and Mury is also being shown at the exhibition.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 19 (closed on Mondays), 10am-8pm



Venue: Hanshan Art Museum

Address: 999 Taihu Ave, Suzhou

苏州太湖大道999号