﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Design award invites proposals from young designers around the world

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
The 3rd Lida Design Award has recently been launched for international college students to offer ideas and proposals for the country's rural primary schools.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0

The 3rd Lida Design Award has recently been launched for international college students to offer ideas and proposals for the country's rural primary schools.

The award, hosted by Shanghai Lida University, has helped domestic schools complete renovations using the concepts of low-carbon and low-energy consumption.

Young talented designers from around the world are invited to incubate their proposals and send them to sldulichao@163.com to boost rustic education and the economy.

Winners of the second edition of the award have also been honored. These proposals were selected from 50,000 or so entries by young designers from all over the world and will help to provide design solutions for 100 rural schools.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     