Design award invites proposals from young designers around the world

The 3rd Lida Design Award has recently been launched for international college students to offer ideas and proposals for the country's rural primary schools.

The award, hosted by Shanghai Lida University, has helped domestic schools complete renovations using the concepts of low-carbon and low-energy consumption.

Young talented designers from around the world are invited to incubate their proposals and send them to sldulichao@163.com to boost rustic education and the economy.

Winners of the second edition of the award have also been honored. These proposals were selected from 50,000 or so entries by young designers from all over the world and will help to provide design solutions for 100 rural schools.