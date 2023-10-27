China Academy of Art plans events to mark anniversary

In honor if it's 95th anniversary, the China Academy of Art is holding a series of events and activities, including a retrospective exhibition of famed Chinese artist Zao Wou-Ki.

The China Academy of Art will host a series of activities to celebrate the school's 95th birthday in November.

Here we checked the activity list and found some highlights.

The Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki (1920-2013) was a clear choice for the centerpiece of the celebrations.

About 200 of Zao's works have returned to his alma mater, showing the master's art styles and achievements in oil, ink-wash, watercolor, woodblock printing and porcelain through February 20.

Zao is one of China's most famous contemporary abstract oil painters. He studied painting at the China Academy of Art during the 1930s and taught at the academy during the 1940s.

The activity series "Reports from the World, Launch of IWV2023: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations Starplex, Total Exhibition of IWV2025: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations" is another highlight of the event.

The CAA dispatched faculty and students to 12 cultural sites to draw inspiration. All of the work will be displayed at the anniversary.

Over the past 95 years, the CAA has developed into a national institution for higher education in fine arts, with more than 10,000 students and faculty across five major campuses, namely Nanshan, Xiangshan, Xianghu and Liangzhu in Hangzhou, and Zhangjiang in Shanghai.

Most of the celebrations will be held at the Liangzhu Campus. It's a pilot zone to explore innovative methods of education, applying a wall-less campus for talent cultivation. It aims to break the boundaries of different academic disciplines, integrate art with technology and commerce, and incubate leading academic research into future contemporary art. It's considered an ideal space to host the main activities.

The Liangzhu Campus focuses on the teaching of artistic design, with an aim to develop itself into a mecca for Chinese modern designers. During the celebrations, visitors learn about the advanced concepts of the CAA.

Early in April, the CAA unveiled the CAA Cosmos and Meta Art Academy, which was also part of the 95th anniversary.

The CAA Cosmos is an online art community that allows real-time multi-person interaction. In addition to organizing and participating in art activities, users can learn, socialize and play games by creating their own digital identities, sharing their original artwork.

The Meta Art Academy is a mixed virtual art academy for single-person immersive experiences, with hyper-immersive-themed world courses, realistic audio-visual exhibitions and performances.

1. Artistic Experience and Knowledge Production: The Way of Innovation and Research in a Professional Doctorate Program – The 5th National Art Education Forum

Date: November 10

Time: 1:30pm-5pm

Address: Lecture Hall, Building 8, Liangzhu Campus (at the intersection of Gudun Road and Liangxiang Road)

2. Seeking Vkhutemas, Launch of Series on Historical Avant-garde & IWV2023: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations – "Design-Society" Sub-forum

Date: November 9

Time: 6:30pm-9pm

Address: Lecture Hall, Building 13, Liangzhu Campus

3. Total Catalog, Academic Forum of IWV2023: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations

Date: November 11

Time: 9am-9pm

Address: Workshop Space, Building 13, Liangzhu Campus

4. Seeking Eisenstein IWV2023:

Mutual-Learning of Civilizations – "Image -History" Sub-forum

Date: November 11

Time: 7pm-9:30pm

Address: Lecture Hall, Building 13, Liangzhu Campus

5. 95th Anniversary of the China Academy of Art

Date: November 10

Time: 10am-11:40am

Address: Gym, Building 3, Liangzhu Campus

6. The First CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum

Date: November 8-9

Time: 9am-6pm

Address: Lecture Hall, Building 21, Liangzhu Campus

7. Special Concert for the 95th Anniversary of China Academy of Art

Date: November 11

Time: 7:30pm-9pm

Address: Theater at Building 19, Liangzhu Campus

8. Reports from the World, Launch of IWV2023: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations Starplex, Total Exhibition of IWV2025: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations

Date: November 10

Time: 6:30pm-9pm

Address: Workshop Space, Building 21, Liangzhu Campus

9. Zao Wou-Ki Music Concert

Date: November 8

Time: 8pm-9pm

Address: CAA's Art Museum, 218 Nanshan Road

10.The Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki

Date: Through February 20, closed on Mondays

Time: 9am-5pm

Address: CAA's Art Museum, 218 Nanshan Rd

11.Forum of Zao Wou-Ki

Date: November 9

Time: 9am-5pm

Address: Beiyuan Hall, Nanshan Campus, 218 Nanshan Road

If you go:

More than 200 trains run daily between Shanghai and Hangzhou, with the quickest journey taking just 45 minutes. Tickets can be conveniently purchased through the 12306 app or at train stations.

Upon arriving in Hangzhou, board Line 19 at Hangzhou East Railway Station, transfer to Metro Line 2 at Shentang Bridge, and alight at Liangzhu Station.