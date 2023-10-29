Modern artfest lights up shikumen alleys

The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and The INLET are presenting In•Shanghai Artfest, featuring drama, dance, musical recitals and chamber concerts.

Immersive performances including drama, dance, musical recitals and chamber concerts are lighting up the shikumen (stone-gate) alleys of The INLET in Hongkou District during the In•Shanghai Artfest.

Jointly presented by The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and The INLET, the Artfest provides a stage for promising creators, while attracting young art lovers with innovative shows staged in the cultural complex of renovated shikumen houses.

Ti Gong

Mask and physical theater work "Face 3.0" performed on Saturday evening was one of the major recommendations. It shows solicitude for the spiritual world of the elderly.

"With this work, we intend to call for people's attention toward the mental and living status of the elderly," said choreographer Xiao Zhiren.

Xiao said he was born in a farmer's village, and had spent much time observing the "left-over" older people in villages, as well as elderly people in urban rest homes.

Ti Gong

As a commissioned work by the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, "Face 3.0" integrates drama, contemporary dance and "butoh" dance. Masks replace performers' facial expressions, while elderly people's emotions and inner worlds are showcased by physical rhythms and movements. Life topics like aging and death are deconstructed.

"The show is staged in front of the old houses, which also echoes with our theme," Xiao added. "The dancers draw inspiration and energy from their elderly relatives, and transform them into vividness on stage. I hope it's a healing work for both the performers and audiences."

Ti Gong

Other recommended performances of the In•Shanghai Artfest include a recital by French harpist Xavier de Maistre, and a "Golden Horn" concert presented by Musicians of Salzburg Horn Quartet.

The "Lingering Charm of Silk Road" concert features chamber orchestra of Western and Eastern instruments and electronic music.

Hamburg Ballet principal ballerina Alina Cojocaru and her friends will present a "World Ballet Star Gala."

All performances are free, though reservation is required. Those interested can follow The INLET's official WeChat account or its WeChat membership mini program for reservation and more information.

Performance info



• Xavier de Maistre Harp Recital

October 29, 1:30pm

• Golden Horn

October 29, 2:30pm

• Lingering Charm of Silk Road

November 4, 7pm

• World Ballet Star Gala

November 5, 1:30pm

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口