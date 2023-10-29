﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Modern artfest lights up shikumen alleys

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and The INLET are presenting In•Shanghai Artfest, featuring drama, dance, musical recitals and chamber concerts.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0

Immersive performances including drama, dance, musical recitals and chamber concerts are lighting up the shikumen (stone-gate) alleys of The INLET in Hongkou District during the In•Shanghai Artfest.

Jointly presented by The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and The INLET, the Artfest provides a stage for promising creators, while attracting young art lovers with innovative shows staged in the cultural complex of renovated shikumen houses.

Modern artfest lights up <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

An audience enjoys a performance from a close range at The INLET.

Mask and physical theater work "Face 3.0" performed on Saturday evening was one of the major recommendations. It shows solicitude for the spiritual world of the elderly.

"With this work, we intend to call for people's attention toward the mental and living status of the elderly," said choreographer Xiao Zhiren.

Xiao said he was born in a farmer's village, and had spent much time observing the "left-over" older people in villages, as well as elderly people in urban rest homes.

Modern artfest lights up <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

"Face 3.0" shows solicitude for the spiritual world of the elderly.

As a commissioned work by the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, "Face 3.0" integrates drama, contemporary dance and "butoh" dance. Masks replace performers' facial expressions, while elderly people's emotions and inner worlds are showcased by physical rhythms and movements. Life topics like aging and death are deconstructed.

"The show is staged in front of the old houses, which also echoes with our theme," Xiao added. "The dancers draw inspiration and energy from their elderly relatives, and transform them into vividness on stage. I hope it's a healing work for both the performers and audiences."

Modern artfest lights up <i>shikumen</i> alleys
Ti Gong

Performers acknowledge the crowd after the performance.

Other recommended performances of the In•Shanghai Artfest include a recital by French harpist Xavier de Maistre, and a "Golden Horn" concert presented by Musicians of Salzburg Horn Quartet.

The "Lingering Charm of Silk Road" concert features chamber orchestra of Western and Eastern instruments and electronic music.

Hamburg Ballet principal ballerina Alina Cojocaru and her friends will present a "World Ballet Star Gala."

All performances are free, though reservation is required. Those interested can follow The INLET's official WeChat account or its WeChat membership mini program for reservation and more information.

Performance info

• Xavier de Maistre Harp Recital

October 29, 1:30pm

• Golden Horn

October 29, 2:30pm

• Lingering Charm of Silk Road

November 4, 7pm

• World Ballet Star Gala

November 5, 1:30pm

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Hongkou
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     