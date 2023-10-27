Museum marks 10th anniversary with exhibits from Xiling Seal Society

Shanghai Han Tianheng Art Museum is marking its 10th anniversary with a few exhibitions including one featuring calligraphy, paintings, and seals from the Xiling Seal Society.

Xi Lingyan

The Shanghai Han Tianheng Art Museum opened its doors to the public about a decade ago.

Since then, Han Tianheng, one of China’s most respected living masters of seal carving, calligraphy and Chinese painting, and his family have donated 1,136 art pieces, which not only boost the museum’s collection but also open a new chapter in the development of contemporary Jiading culture.

A series of shows commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Han Tianheng Art Museum’s establishment has recently begun. Three exhibitions opened to the public — the “Collection of Seals, Paintings and Calligraphy of Xiling Seal Society,” “Donated Artworks,” and the display of photos and documents chronicling the museum’s history.

Visitors can see more than 80 artworks ranging from calligraphy, paintings, seals and inscriptions from the Xiling Seal Society. The art pieces were meticulously picked from Xiling’s collection that captures the artistic style of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

The Xiling Seal Society was founded 120 years ago. This exhibition allows visitors to examine great works of art up close.

One of the highlights, according to Zhang Weiyu, curator of the Shanghai Han Tianheng Art Museum, is a portrait of renowned painter Qi Baishi, which was painted by Fu Baoshi on the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Xiling Seal Society.

The piece, which is being presented for the first time in 60 years, is not only realistically sketched, but also features an inscribed commentary on the history of seal carving development and some artistic interpretation of Qi.

The exhibit on donated artworks comprises 60 works by a number of renowned names, including Chen Peiqiu, Gao Shixiong, Gu Zhenle and Xu Baoxun. The highlight is a collection of 22 pieces (sets) of calligraphy, painting and print by Han Tianheng and his family.

“These artworks were created by Han over the past 10 years,” Zhang said. “They help fill the blank of the museum’s collection on the master.”

For example, the 5.36-meter-wide and 2.8-meter-high giant “Sound of Waves” catches the eye immediately. It has a strong visual effect, showing the artist’s passion.

The museum is offering an art book covering the highlights of its 135 exhibitions held over the past decade till December 31.

If you go:

Hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Tickets: Free

Address: 70 Bole Road