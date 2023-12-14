Works of well-known Chinese artists to be auctioned

The 2023 Council Autumn Auction at Shanghai Grand Theatre on December 18 will feature modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy, antique Buddha statues, procelains, and coins.

A series of modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy, antique Buddha statues, porcelains, and coins will go under the hammer at the 2023 Council Autumn Auction at Shanghai Grand Theater on December 18.



The auction will be divided into five sections, namely "Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy," "Good Life," "Buddha Statue and Bronze-Made Furnace," "Antiques Porcelains," and "Coins of Different Dynasties."

The "Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy" section will feature nearly 200 artworks by heavyweight names such as Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Xu Beihong (1895-1953), and Lu Yanshao (1909-1993).

"Great Wealth and Happiness" is one of Qi Baishi's representative works, done in 1949.

Qi, who was born into a farming family in Xiangtan, Hunan Province, began learning carpentry at the age of 12 and later taught himself painting, poetry, calligraphy, and seal cutting. During his youth, he traveled around China in search of natural inspiration while also studying the masterpieces of early Chinese painters.

As a result, his painting was greatly influenced by masters such as Xu Wei (1521-1533), Bada Shanren (1926-1705), and Wu Changshuo (1844-1927). Qi settled in Beijing at the age of 57.

He was a painting pioneer who introduced new life and spontaneity to conventional subjects on rice paper, ranging from birds, flowers, and insects to scenery and landscapes. Unlike most other artists of the time, his works are devoid of Western influences.

The painting depicts two roosters playing under a ripe loquat.

Artist Huang Zhou (1925–1997) is known for his reflections on individuals in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 1939 painting depicts a cheerful scene of dancing villagers.

Porcelain, the art of clay and fire, is regarded as China's greatest contribution to civilization. The porcelains on display from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912) achieved a high level of aesthetic taste and production quality.

Preview

Date: December 16-17, 9:30am-6pm

Auction

Date: December 18-19, 9:30am

Venue: 8/F, Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 190 Huangpi Rd N.

黄陂北路190号