Immersive theatre experience on double-decker bus

"Sleep No More, Shanghai" is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a special immersive theatre experience. The show will be available from December 23 to 30.

A mini show has been launched on a double-decker bus. The show tells a side story of the main show and allows for a different experience on the first and second floor of the bus. The actors are in close proximity to the audience for a deeply immersive experience.

