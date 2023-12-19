Experts from Shanghai and Germany discuss the merits of urban regeneration at a forum and the need for cooperation among various groups and departments.

A forum, "Urban Regeneration: Back to Daily Life," organized by The Paper and supported by Gerber Architekten International, was held recently at Zhangyuan Garden.

The Forum invited Zhang Ming, dean of Tongji University's Department of Landscape Institute and chief architect of Tongji Architectural Design and Research Institute, Marius Ryrko, managing director of Gerber Architekten International, Ding Shun, chief architect of East China Architectural Design and Research Institute, and Liu Gang, vice chief architect of China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd., to present and discuss a series of projects undertaken in China.

"Urban space is like a large tree that grows and ages slowly," said Ding Shun, who is also the curator of the "Urban Regeneration" exhibition.

"Yet we can neither chop down the tree nor prohibit it from growing new shoots. Thus, urban regeneration is an organic and progressive growing process rather than a repeated process from old to new."

Zhang Ming echoed Ding's comments after discussing his experience with Yangpu Riverside projects.

The Yangshupu Power Plant, which was the No. 1 thermal power plant in the Far East when it was established in 1913, played an important part in Shanghai's urban growth.

The factories created a "separation wall" between the Huangpu River and urban living spaces. Most locals, it seemed, had forgotten about this riverbank and could only catch a glimpse of it through the wire wall.

Zhang said the project's goal was to transform the isolated and confined industrial waterfront into an ecological and cultural open space, "returning the riverbank to all inhabitants."

The industrial substances, such as the rusted lamps that depict the beauty of ruins, are still present on the site, revealing stories from the past. The repurposing of industrial structures, ranging from the 105-meter-high chimney, ash storage tank, and coal processing workshop of Yangshupu Power Plant, serves as the beginning point for forging genius loci.

The project corresponds to Germany's Ruhr Area.

The Ruhr Area is a traditional industrial region that was formerly recognized as "the center of German industry." The heavy industrial economy emits serious pollution.

"Beginning in the second half of the 20th century, the Ruhr's economic mode sought change by changing the industrial structure and optimizing the environment," said Marius Ryrko, Managing Director of Gerber Architekten International.

"The core of urban renewal lies in: How can we account for history, account for human behavior, and account for the qualities of the environment itself? From the past to the present, from 'not seeing the river in front of the river' to 'returning the river to the people,' from a closed and isolated industrial waterfront shoreline to an organic part of the people's daily lives, it is a holistic response system."

Today, the Ruhr Area is a tourism attraction where visitors dine, visit museums, and participate in sports.

Gerber Architekten International has been conducting "urban regeneration" in the Ruhr region for 50 years. Ryrko introduced a number of initiatives in Dortmund, an industrial city in the eastern portion of the Ruhr area, such as the Dortmund U cultural and art area, the Phoenix Lake area, and the North Harbor area.

"Regional urban regeneration is more than a collection of projects; it necessitates the cooperation of different issues. The makeover of Yangpu Riverside is a public event that spans numerous dimensions, including urban design, architectural design, landscape design, municipal infrastructure, ecological restoration, intelligent design, and art design. As a result, a good consultation process is critical," Zhang Ming remarked.

Ryrko again underlined the significance of reaching an agreement. He describes the three-tiered governance structure as a paradigm of urban regeneration in which tiny organizations take the lead and the government and communities consult with each other.