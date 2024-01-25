Exhibition brings out the richness of jade belt hooks

The exhibition, titled "Exploration of the Jade Belt Hooks," offers a unique chance to immerse oneself in the depth and richness of traditional Chinese culture.

The exhibition, “Exploration of the Jade Belt Hooks,” a collaboration between the Artifacts Exchange Shanghai and the Jiading Museum, offers a unique opportunity for Jiading residents to appreciate the beauty of jade belt hooks while also experiencing the profundity of traditional Chinese culture.

The exhibition features 183 pieces (sets) of jade belt hooks and various associated jade jewelry. Modeled with various shapes through exceptional craftsmanship, these exhibits show the evolution of jade belt hooks and highlight the spectacular achievements of the jademaking industry in ancient China.

Among them, a jade belt hook with a horse’s head from the Warring States Period (476-221 BC) piqued the interest of a visitor, Gao Jian.

“I’ve only seen this kind of jade belt hook in documentaries before, and the unique luster and texture of jade are irreplaceable by any other material,” Gao said.

The origins and evolution of jade belt hooks were inextricably related to the political, economic and cultural growth of ancient Chinese civilization. Additionally, ideologies, religious convictions, social changes, technological advancements, aesthetic preferences and conventions had a significant impact on them. They continue to be a key aspect of old Chinese jade and textile traditions.

“Jade belt hooks are usually composed of a hook head, a hook body, and a hook knob, which are generally the components of the ancient girdle,” said Chen Xueli of Jiading Museum. “This exhibition has selected the jade belt hooks from the Warring States, Han (206 BC-AD 220), Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.”

The Artifacts Exchange Shanghai boasts an extensive jade collection, particularly jade belt hooks from the 13th to 18th centuries.

As part of the city’s “Social Aesthetic Education” project, the Artifacts Exchange Shanghai and Jiading Museum have organized a series of activities related to the exhibition to increase the public’s understanding of jade belt hooks, as well as the jade and garment culture.

Through the efforts of cultural heritage professionals, it is hoped that these cultural artifacts would “come alive” for direct encounters with visitors.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 8:30am-5pm

Venue: Jiading Museum

Admission: Free

Address: 215 Bole Road | 博乐路215号