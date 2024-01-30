﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Dragon takes center-stage at Shanghai Library East branch exhibition

﻿ Hu Min
  22:41 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
An exhibition that opened at the East branch of Shanghai Library on Monday showcases 438 dragons in different shapes and art forms with boundless imagination.
Ti Gong

The East branch of Shanghai Library is hosting an exhibition on the dragon.

What does the dragon look like as an important cultural symbol in China? An exhibition that opened at the East branch of Shanghai Library on Monday may provide the answers. It showcases 438 dragons in different shapes and art forms with boundless imagination.

The year 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon based on the Chinese zodiac.

The library has collected more than 7,000 works of different art forms such as paintings, sculptures and animation from the public in two months, and selected 438 for display.

Ti Gong

The exhibition has a strong Spring Festival flavor.

More than 70 percent of the exhibits are works of the young generation, with people revealing their imagination about the divine "animal."

These include dragons created with the technique of Miao embroidery, in the form of an installation art with a blend of dragon boats, and nianhua, or New Year's paintings.

There is a special exhibit made by stringing together more than 100 colorful embroidered balls, displaying the unique charm of the city's intangible cultural heritage.

The dragons created by the young generation inject new vitality into the traditional form of the "animal", the organizer said.

Ti Gong

An exhibit strung together by more than 100 colorful embroidered balls.

Info:

Date: 9am-8:30pm, through March 2

Address: 300 Hehuan Road, 300 Yingchun Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区合欢路300号, 迎春路300号

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

The exhibition showcases 438 dragons in different shapes and art forms with boundless imagination.

Ti Gong

A glimpse of the exhibition

