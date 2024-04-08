Feature / Art & Culture

Portraiture exhibition tells vivid stories of noted local musicians

  15:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-08
A portrait exhibition of Shanghai's famous composers, conductors, and singers will run from April 9 through May 5 at the Xuhui Art Museum.
Eighty portraits of the city's representative figures in the music field are featured in the portrait exhibition.

A portrait exhibition of Shanghai's famous composers, conductors, and singers will run from April 9 through May 5 at the Xuhui Art Museum.

It took oil painting artist He Shouchang more than two years to complete 80 portraits of the city's most representative figures in the music field.

Stories of the musicians are also part of the exhibition as each portrait is equipped with a QR code, meaning visitors can view, listen to, and read about them.

Later this year, some of the musicians, including celebrated conductor Cao Peng and composers Jin Fuzai and Chen Gang, have been invited to give lectures on their own music creation experiences, the development of modern Shanghai-style music, and film music.

It took artist He Shouchang more than two years to complete the 80 portraits.

Each portrait is equipped with a QR code so visitors can listen to stories of the musicians.

Following the Shanghai stop, the exhibition will tour the Yangtze River Delta region in October.

The exhibition is also a sample of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival to promote public art education. It integrates music, art, technology, narration, and performance into an immersive cultural experience.

Event info:

Date: April 9-May 5 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Xuhui Art Museum 徐汇艺术馆

Address: 1413 Huaihai Rd M, Xuhui District

淮海中路1413号

The exhibition will also tour the Yangtze River Delta region in October.

The Xuhui Art Museum

