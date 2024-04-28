Unveiling trends at Photofairs Shanghai with Arina
21:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-28 0
Join Arina Yakupova as she delves into the ninth Photofairs Shanghai, uncovering the latest trends in contemporary photography. From innovative digital mediums to unique techniques like generative art and the empowerment of female artists, this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" offers insights from industry leaders, collectors, and artists, shedding light on the dynamic landscape of modern photography.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
