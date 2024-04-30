﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shadow play exhibition shows fantasy world of Chinese myths

Thousands of shadow plays from the collection of the China (Shanghai) Folk Shadow Play Art Museum have been recreated digitally to present a feast of light and shadow to viewers.
Ti Gong

A fantasy world of shadow play

Ti Gong

A splendid showcase

A dazzling exhibition featuring the fantasy world of shadow play raised its curtain at the Shanghai World Expo Museum in Huangpu District on Monday.

Several thousand shadow play works were selected from the collection of the China (Shanghai) Folk Shadow Play Art Museum in Jinshan District and recreated digitally to present a feast of light and shadow to viewers, taking them on a journey through time to a ancient Chinese mythological world.

The exhibition drew inspiration from legends of ancient times and features characters from the "four great classical novels in China," as well as traditional Chinese elements such as folk art performances, traditional festivities, and juggling.

Each piece of the 3,000-plus works was included in the ultra high definition digital collection and animation creation.

Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition

Ti Gong

A colorful display

It took about 50,000 hours for a team of 100 designers from China, France, and Italy to capture real performances by sixth-generation inheritors of Ma's shadow play, an intangible cultural heritage of Anhui Province, using advanced technologies to vividly replicate their subtle facial expressions, motions, and even the delicate patterns of the costumes.

The immersive experience is accompanied by traditional Chinese musical instruments such as the pipa (Chinese lute), guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument), and guzheng, a traditional Chinese zither.

At the shadow play workshop, people can experience the techniques of shadow play and how to manipulate the shadow puppets.

The exhibition also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-France diplomatic relations.

Ti Gong

A magic world of shadow play

Ti Gong

A fun interaction

If you go:

Date: 9am-5pm, through October 31 (closed on Monday)

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 上海市黄浦区蒙自路818号

Ti Gong

A magic world

Ti Gong

A colorful display

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
