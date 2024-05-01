Enamel exhibition opens at Shanghai World Expo Museum

An enamel exhibition opens in Huangpu District for the May Day holiday, showcasing enamel work and offering a glimpse into the artistic integration of Chinese and Western cultures.

An enamel exhibition opened at the Shanghai World Expo Museum in Huangpu District for the May Day holiday, showcasing exquisite techniques of enamel work and offering a glimpse into the exchange and cultural integration of Chinese and Western cultures.

As an artistic form introduced into China from the West in the late 17th Century, Guang (Guangzhou) enamel secured an important position in Chinese and Western cultural exchanges. Its fusion of Chinese and Western cultures is a reflection of the trade and cultural exchange of China and the West.

Guang enamel is famous for its exquisite techniques as well as delicate, clear color and texture.

The exhibition displays painted enamel on copper dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Painted enamel was made by coating a glaze on a copper body, which then experienced techniques such as sintering, painting, polishing and gilding.

The enamel ware served as royal tributes during the Qing Dynasty.

On display are 136 pieces and sets of enamel ware, all from the collection of the Art Museum of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Each exhibit bears a unique story and they offer a glimpse into royal life during the Qing Dynasty as well as to Chinese mythical legends and folk customs.

The exhibition comprises three sections, showcasing the history and development of the technique, its cultural integration, and its innovation in China.

The technique of painted enamel originated in Europe in the 15th Century and was introduced into China in the 16th Century and experienced rapid development in Guangdong.

As the exquisite technique was favored by Emperors Kangxi (1654-1722), Yongzheng (1678-1735) and Qianlong (1736-1796), workshops for enamel were set up in Beijing and Guangdong and went into mass production.

Enamel craftsmen in Guangdong combined the Western techniques with traditional Chinese paintings and formed their own style.

Their works feature traditional Chinese elements such as flowers and birds, mountains and lakes.

Guang enamel was exported back to the European market after experiencing innovation in China.

If you go

Date: 9am - 5pm, through July 21 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Museum

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 上海市黄浦区蒙自路818号

