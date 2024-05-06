Hong Kong Plaza offers a taste of Xiguan cuisine

"A Bite of Xiguan" exhibition features nearly 20 sketches by comic artist Xiao Lin along with renowned gourmet Shen Jialu's reflections on the cuisine's cultural importance.

"A Bite of Xiguan," an exhibition featuring nearly 20 sketches by comic artist Xiao Lin, is on show at Hong Kong Plaza through May 28.

The exhibition also invited Shen Jialu, a renowned local gourmet, to explore the history and current state of Xiguan cuisine showing the close connection between food and culture.

The exhibition features the most representative dishes of Guangzhou's culinary culture such as Xiguan congee and noodles.

"The flavors of food and the taste of life are similar," said Xiao Lin, "Memories and nostalgia are hidden behind these foods. In fact, I want to convey the affection and friendship among families and friends depicted through the food."

Historically, Cantonese food culture has had a significant impact on Shanghai.

Shen said food is not only enjoyment on the tip of the tongue, but also an important part of the city's cultural heritage.

He spoke highly of the diversity and historical depth of Xiguan cuisine, pointing out: "Xiguan cuisine is not only a classic presentation of Cantonese cuisine, but also a living history of Guangzhou's historical changes and cultural integration. From barbecued pork to intestinal noodles, each dish contains the authentic Guangzhou flavor and the story of the city, as well as the human attitude of Guangzhou people."

According to the organizer, the exhibition provides a platform for residents of Guangzhou and Shanghai to get a deep understanding of Xiguan cuisine and its culture.

Apart from the sketches, a special stage has been constructed with real-life scenery, restoring the environment of a classic Cantonese-style restaurant.

Exhibit info:

Date: Through May 28, 10am–10pm

Venue: 3F, Hong Kong Plaza

Address: 282 Huaihai Rd M