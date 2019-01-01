Learn one of the essentials for anyone interested in calligraphy
Let us guide you through the process of ink grinding, starting with just a few drops of water on the inkstone to achieving the perfect consistency for creating beautiful strokes.
Welcome to our calligraphy essentials series! Today, we focus on a crucial skill for any aspiring calligrapher: ink grinding. Join us as we guide you through the process, starting with just a few drops of water on the inkstone to achieving the perfect consistency for writing. Let's start grinding ink and get ready to create beautiful strokes!
Source: City News Service Editor: Fu Rong
