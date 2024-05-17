An array of activities will roll out across Xuhui District on Saturday to mark International Museum Day, presenting a cultural feast for residents and tourists.

Xujiahui is known for its hybrid of Eastern and Western cultures, and it boasts the earliest modern museum in China.

In 1868, French missionary Pierre Heude established the Museum of Natural History in Xujiahui, which was deemed the earliest modern museum in China.

After nearly two centuries, Zikawei Library opened in the area that once located the museum, attracting a large number of avid readers.

Tou-Se-We Museum is another cultural landmark in Xuhui. It was an orphanage 160 years ago, and today its site is a tribute to the craftsmanship of the children who lived there. In addition to being an orphanage, it is one of the birthplaces of the haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, or the unique East-meets-West culture of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The museum keeps alive a slice of the city's heritage, displaying unique multicultural items as the only building remaining of the former Jesuit-run orphanage that embodied Sino-French culture in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and set new standards for enlightened modern education.

On Saturday, an exhibition featuring watercolor paintings from the museum's collection will open and run through the end of November.

Painting workshops in Tou-Se-We by master painter Xu Beihong (1895-1953) are considered "the cradle of Western painting in China."

Comprising three sections, the exhibition demonstrates the history and evolution of watercolor painting and showcases paintings of artists including Zhang Chongren, Xie Zhiguang, and Pan Sitong, with literature and historical materials, which serves as an epitome of Tou-Se-We culture.

Ti Gong

At the heart of Xujiahui's story is Xu Guangqi, a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) scholar whose contributions laid the groundwork for what the area was to become.

An immersive live-action role-play game will allow attendees to experience the life, pioneering spirit, and matter-of-fact attitude of Xu at the Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall on Saturday.

It will take attendees on a journey through time within Ming-era (1368-1644) architecture, where they can play different roles in the Ming Dynasty and solve puzzles based on history.

Ti Gong

Night tours will be held at Tou-Se-We Museum and Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday.

A guided tour for families with children is scheduled at the same time, for people to explore the cultural gems of Tou-Se-We, such as its iconic carved wooden archway, paintings and sculptures.

At Zikawei Library, a lecture on the development and history of museums in Shanghai will also be held on Saturday.

Ti Gong

If you go"

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号



Hours: 9am-9pm (closed on Mondays)



Admission: Free

Venue: Tou-Se-We Museum 土山湾博物馆





Address: 55 Puhuitang Road, 蒲汇塘路55号



Hours: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)



Admission: Free

Venue: Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall 徐光启纪念馆

Address: 17 Nandan Road 南丹路17号



Hours: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)



Admission: Free